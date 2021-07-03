UrduPoint.com
Terrorists Shell Syria's Idlib De-escalation Zone 49 Times - Russian Military

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sat 03rd July 2021 | 01:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2021) The Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group (also known as the Nusra Front, banned in Russia) shelled Syria's Idlib de-escalation zone 49 times over the past 24 hours, the deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said on Friday.

"Forty-nine shelling attacks from the positions of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group were registered in the Idlib de-escalation zone in the provinces of Idlib (23 attacks), Latakia (13 attacks), Aleppo (6 attacks) and Hama (7 attacks)," Rear Adm. Vadim Kulit said at a briefing.

He said the number of attacks according to the Syrian data totaled 40.

No attacks by Turkey-controlled armed groups had been recorded over the given period, according to the military.

