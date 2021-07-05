UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Terrorists Shell Syria's Idlib De-escalation Zone 44 Times - Russian Military

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 30 minutes ago Mon 05th July 2021 | 01:50 AM

Terrorists Shell Syria's Idlib De-escalation Zone 44 Times - Russian Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2021) The Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group (also known as the Nusra Front, banned in Russia) shelled Syria's Idlib de-escalation zone 44 times over the past 24 hours, the deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said on Sunday.

"Forty-four shelling attacks from the positions of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group were registered in the Idlib de-escalation zone in the provinces of Idlib (18 attacks), Latakia (14 attacks), Aleppo (1 attack) and Hama (11 attacks)," Rear Adm. Vadim Kulit said at a briefing.

He said the number of attacks according to the Syrian data totaled 26.

No attacks by Turkey-controlled armed groups had been recorded over the given period, according to the military.

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist Syria Russia Idlib Aleppo Sunday From

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed chairs virtual meeting of Educa ..

1 hour ago

Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committe ..

5 hours ago

Arada Foundation dispatches lifesaving equipment t ..

6 hours ago

Sharjah Institute for Heritage delegation visits A ..

6 hours ago

Mansour bin Zayed attends graduation of 8th batch ..

6 hours ago

Shareholders laud Etihad Credit Insurance contribu ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.