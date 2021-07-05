Terrorists Shell Syria's Idlib De-escalation Zone 44 Times - Russian Military
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2021) The Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group (also known as the Nusra Front, banned in Russia) shelled Syria's Idlib de-escalation zone 44 times over the past 24 hours, the deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said on Sunday.
"Forty-four shelling attacks from the positions of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group were registered in the Idlib de-escalation zone in the provinces of Idlib (18 attacks), Latakia (14 attacks), Aleppo (1 attack) and Hama (11 attacks)," Rear Adm. Vadim Kulit said at a briefing.
He said the number of attacks according to the Syrian data totaled 26.
No attacks by Turkey-controlled armed groups had been recorded over the given period, according to the military.