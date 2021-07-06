(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2021) Militants of the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham terrorist group (formerly known as Jabhat al-Nusra, banned in Russia) have shelled Syria's Idlib de-escalation zone 40 times in the past 24 hours, the deputy chief of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria said on Monday.

"Forty shelling attacks from the positions of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group were registered in the Idlib de-escalation zone in the provinces of Idlib (21 attacks), Latakia (9 attacks), Aleppo (3 attacks) and Hama (7 attacks)," Rear Adm. Vadim Kulit told a briefing.

The Syrian side has recorded 31 attacks, the official added.

No attacks by Turkey-controlled armed groups have been recorded over the given period, according to the military.