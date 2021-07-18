MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2021) The Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group (also known as the Nusra Front, banned in Russia) shelled Syria's Idlib de-escalation zone 30 times over the past 24 hours, the deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said on Saturday.

"Thirty shelling attacks from the positions of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group were registered in the Idlib de-escalation zone in the provinces of Idlib (17 attacks), Latakia (6 attacks), Aleppo (3 attacks) and Hama (4 attacks)," Rear Adm. Vadim Kulit said at a briefing.

He said the number of attacks according to the Syrian data totaled 26.

No attacks by Turkey-controlled armed groups had been recorded over the given period, according to the military.