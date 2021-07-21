Terrorists Shell Syria's Idlib De-escalation Zone 34 Times - Russian Military
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2021) The Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group (also known as the Nusra Front, banned in Russia) shelled Syria's Idlib de-escalation zone 34 times over the past 24 hours, the deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria said on Tuesday.
"Thirty-four shelling attacks from the positions of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group were registered in the Idlib de-escalation zone in the provinces of Idlib (16 attacks), Latakia (13 attacks), Aleppo (2 attacks) and Hama (3 attacks)," Rear Adm. Vadim Kulit said at a briefing.
He said the number of attacks according to the Syrian data totaled 30.