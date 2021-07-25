UrduPoint.com
Terrorists Shell Syria's Idlib De-escalation Zone 32 Times - Russian Military

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sun 25th July 2021 | 01:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2021) The Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group (also known as the Nusra Front, banned in Russia) shelled Syria's Idlib de-escalation zone 32 times over the past 24 hours, the deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria said on Saturday.

"Thirty-two shelling attacks from the positions of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group were registered in the Idlib de-escalation zone in the provinces of Idlib (19 attacks), Latakia (8 attacks), Aleppo (1 attacks) and Hama (4 attacks)," Rear Adm. Vadim Kulit said at a briefing.

He said the number of attacks according to the Syrian data totaled 26.

