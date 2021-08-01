UrduPoint.com

Sun 01st August 2021

Terrorists Shell Syria's Idlib De-escalation Zone 37 Times - Russian Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st August, 2021) The Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group (also known as the Nusra Front, banned in Russia) shelled Syria's Idlib de-escalation zone 37 times over the past 24 hours, the deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria said on Saturday.

"Thirty-seven shelling attacks from the positions of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group were registered in the Idlib de-escalation zone in the provinces of Idlib (20 attacks), Latakia (10 attacks), Aleppo (3 attacks) and Hama (4 attacks)," Rear Adm. Vadim Kulit said at a briefing.

He said the number of attacks according to the Syrian data totaled 26.

