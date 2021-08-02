UrduPoint.com

Terrorists Shell Syria's Idlib De-escalation Zone 35 Times - Russian Military

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 02nd August 2021 | 01:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd August, 2021) The Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group (also known as the Nusra Front, banned in Russia) shelled Syria's Idlib de-escalation zone 35 times over the past 24 hours, the deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said on Sunday.

"Thirty-five shelling attacks from the positions of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group were registered in the Idlib de-escalation zone in the provinces of Idlib (23 attacks), Latakia (3 attacks), Aleppo (4 attack) and Hama (5 attacks)," Rear Adm. Vadim Kulit said at a briefing.

He said the number of attacks according to the Syrian data totaled 26.

