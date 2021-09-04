MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2021) The Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group (also known as the Nusra Front, banned in Russia) has carried out 35 shelling attacks in the Idlib de-escalation zone in Syria, the deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria said on Friday.

"Over the last 24 hours, 35 shelling attacks by the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group have been registered in the Idlib de-escalation zone ... including 19 attacks in the province of Idlib, 11 in Latakia, one in Aleppo, and four in Hama," Rear Adm. Vadim Kulit told a briefing.

The Syrian side of the center has recorded 28 attacks since the day before, he added.

Militants from illegal armed groups acting on the territory controlled by the Turkish military carried out two shelling attacks on the positions of the Syrian government forces in the Tell Rifaat district, Kulit added.