Terrorists Shelled Aleppo Neighborhood, Leaving 17 Injured, 2 Killed - Russian Military

Tue 23rd March 2021 | 12:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2021) Terrorists shelled Salihin and Al-Firdaws areas in Syria's Aleppo, two civilians were killed and at least 17 wounded, Rear Adm. Alexander Karpov, deputy head of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of Warring Parties in Syria, said on Monday.

"As a result of the shelling by the terrorist organizations at Salihin and Al-Firdaws districts of Aleppo with missiles, two people were killed and at least 17 civilians were injured," Karpov said.

