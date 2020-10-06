UrduPoint.com
Terrorists Shelled Localities in Three Syrian Provinces - Reconciliation Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2020) Militants of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group (banned in Russia) shelled inhabited localities in the Syrian provinces of Idlib, Aleppo and Latakia, Rear Adm. Alexander Grinkevich, deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said at a briefing.

"We registered three attacks on localities... in the provinces of Idlib..., Aleppo and... Latakia by the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist organization," Rear Adm. Grinkevich said.

He said no attacks on the part of militants controlled by Turkey had been registered over the past 24 hours.

Rear Adm. Grinkevich said the Russian military police had conducted patrols in the provinces of Aleppo, Al Hasakah and Deir ez-Zor.

