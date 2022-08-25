UrduPoint.com

Terrorists Shelled Syria's Idlib Zone 4 Times In Past Day - Russian Reconciliation Center

Umer Jamshaid Published August 25, 2022 | 02:30 AM

Terrorists Shelled Syria's Idlib Zone 4 Times in Past Day - Russian Reconciliation Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2022) The Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group (banned in Russia) shelled Syria's Idlib de-escalation zone four times over the past 24 hours, Maj. Gen. Oleg Yegorov, deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said at a briefing.

"Four shelling attacks from the positions of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group were registered in the Idlib de-escalation zone over the past day," Maj. Gen. Yegorov said.

"One attack in Aleppo province, three in Latakia," he said.

The Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Control over the Movement of Refugees in the Syrian Arab Republic was established in February 2016. Its tasks include the signing of agreements on illegal armed groups and individual settlements joining the regime of cessation of hostilities, as well as coordinating the delivery of humanitarian aid.

