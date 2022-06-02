UrduPoint.com

Terrorists Shelled Syria's Idlib Zone 6 Times In Past Day - Russian Reconciliation Center

Muhammad Irfan Published June 02, 2022 | 02:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2022) The Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group (banned in Russia) shelled Syria's Idlib de-escalation zone six times over the past 24 hours, Rear Adm. Oleg Zhuravlyov, deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said at a briefing.

"Six shelling attacks from the positions of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group were registered in the Idlib de-escalation zone over the past day," Rear Adm. Zhuravlyov said.

"Four attacks in the Aleppo province, one in Idlib, one in Latakia," he said.

Rear Adm. Zhuravlyov said artillery shelling by terrorists on government troops' positions left one Syrian serviceman wounded in the province of Idlib.

The Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Control over the Movement of Refugees in the Syrian Arab Republic was established in February 2016. Its tasks include the signing of agreements on illegal armed groups and individual settlements joining the regime of cessation of hostilities, as well as coordinating the delivery of humanitarian aid.

