UrduPoint.com

Terrorists Shelled Syria's Idlib Zone 7 Times In Past Day - Reconciliation Center

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 16, 2022 | 07:40 AM

Terrorists Shelled Syria's Idlib Zone 7 Times in Past Day - Reconciliation Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2022) The Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group (banned in Russia) shelled Syria's Idlib de-escalation zone seven times over the past 24 hours, Maj. Gen. Oleg Yegorov, deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said at a briefing.

"Seven shelling attacks from the positions of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group were registered in the Idlib de-escalation zone over the past day," Maj. Gen. Yegorov said.

"Four attacks in Idlib province, three in Latakia," he said.

The Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Control over the Movement of Refugees in the Syrian Arab Republic was established in February 2016.

Its tasks include the signing of agreements on illegal armed groups and individual settlements joining the regime of cessation of hostilities, as well as coordinating the delivery of humanitarian aid.

Related Topics

Terrorist Syria Russia Idlib February 2016 From Refugee Arab

Recent Stories

Pentagon Says Has No Info to Corroborate Reports o ..

Pentagon Says Has No Info to Corroborate Reports of Russian Missiles Striking Po ..

7 hours ago
 Five People Injured in Hand Grenade Explosion in A ..

Five People Injured in Hand Grenade Explosion in Afghanistan

7 hours ago
 Around 400,000 Dutch People Now Food Insecure - Re ..

Around 400,000 Dutch People Now Food Insecure - Red Cross

7 hours ago
 US House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy Nominated ..

US House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy Nominated to Be Next Speaker

7 hours ago
 Greek Government Submits Bill on Communication Con ..

Greek Government Submits Bill on Communication Confidentiality for Public Discus ..

7 hours ago
 Russia Expects to See Results From JCPOA Talks Bef ..

Russia Expects to See Results From JCPOA Talks Before End of This Year - Envoy

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.