MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2022) The Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group (banned in Russia) shelled Syria's Idlib de-escalation zone once over the past 24 hours, Rear Adm. Oleg Zhuravlyov, deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said at a briefing.

"One shelling attack from the positions of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group was registered in the Idlib de-escalation zone over the past day," Rear Adm. Zhuravlyov said.

He said Russian military police units conducted patrols in the provinces of Aleppo, Raqqa and Hasakah.