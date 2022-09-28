UrduPoint.com

Terrorists Shelled Syria's Idlib Zone Six Times In Past Day - Reconciliation Center

Muhammad Irfan Published September 28, 2022 | 03:00 AM

Terrorists Shelled Syria's Idlib Zone Six Times in Past Day - Reconciliation Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2022) The Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group (banned in Russia) shelled Syria's Idlib de-escalation zone six times over the past 24 hours, Maj. Gen. Oleg Yegorov, deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said at a briefing.

"Six shelling attacks from the positions of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group were registered in the Idlib de-escalation zone over the past day," Maj. Gen. Yegorov said.

"Three attacks in Aleppo province, two in Idlib, one in Latakia," he said.

The Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Control over the Movement of Refugees in the Syrian Arab Republic was established in February 2016. Its tasks include the signing of agreements on illegal armed groups and individual settlements joining the regime of cessation of hostilities, as well as coordinating the delivery of humanitarian aid.

Related Topics

Terrorist Syria Russia Idlib Aleppo February 2016 From Refugee Arab

Recent Stories

UN Official Says Russian Referendums Cannot Be Reg ..

UN Official Says Russian Referendums Cannot Be Regarded as Legal Under Internati ..

2 hours ago
 Football: International friendly results

Football: International friendly results

2 hours ago
 Guinean ex-dictator jailed on eve of 2009 massacre ..

Guinean ex-dictator jailed on eve of 2009 massacre trial

2 hours ago
 Iranians take to streets for 12th night of women-l ..

Iranians take to streets for 12th night of women-led protests

2 hours ago
 Neighbours see massive arrivals of Russians fleein ..

Neighbours see massive arrivals of Russians fleeing draft 'chaos'

2 hours ago
 81 dengue cases reported in capital during last 24 ..

81 dengue cases reported in capital during last 24 hours

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.