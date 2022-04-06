UrduPoint.com

Terrorists Shelled Syria's Idlib Zone Three Times In Past Day - Reconciliation Center

Muhammad Irfan Published April 06, 2022 | 02:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2022) The Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group (banned in Russia) shelled Syria's Idlib de-escalation zone three times over the past 24 hours, Rear Adm. Oleg Zhuravlyov, deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said at a briefing.

"Three shelling attacks from the positions of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group were registered in the Idlib de-escalation zone over the past day," Rear Adm. Zhuravlyov said.

"Two attacks in the province of Idlib, one in Hama," he said.

Rear Adm. Zhuravlyov said Russian military police units conducted patrols in the provinces of Raqqa and Hasakah.

The Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Control over the Movement of Refugees in the Syrian Arab Republic was established in February 2016. Its tasks include the signing of agreements on illegal armed groups and individual settlements joining the regime of cessation of hostilities, as well as coordinating the delivery of humanitarian aid.

