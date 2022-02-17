(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2022) The Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group (banned in Russia) shelled Syria's Idlib de-escalation zone twice over the past 24 hours, Rear Adm. Oleg Zhuravlyov, deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said at a briefing.

"Two shelling attacks from the positions of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group were registered in the Idlib de-escalation zone over the past day," Rear Adm. Zhuravlyov said.

He said a sniper attack by terrorists on the government troops' positions left one Syrian serviceman wounded.