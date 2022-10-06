UrduPoint.com

Terrorists Shelled Syria's Idlib Zone Twice In Past Day - Reconciliation Center

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 06, 2022 | 04:00 AM

Terrorists Shelled Syria's Idlib Zone Twice in Past Day - Reconciliation Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2022) The Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group (banned in Russia) shelled Syria's Idlib de-escalation zone twice over the past 24 hours, Maj. Gen. Oleg Yegorov, deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said at a briefing.

"Two shelling attacks from the positions of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group were registered in the Idlib de-escalation zone over the past day," Maj. Gen. Yegorov said.

"Both occurred in Idlib province," he said.

The Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Control over the Movement of Refugees in the Syrian Arab Republic was established in February 2016. Its tasks include the signing of agreements on illegal armed groups and individual settlements joining the regime of cessation of hostilities, as well as coordinating the delivery of humanitarian aid.

Related Topics

Terrorist Syria Russia Idlib February 2016 From Refugee Arab

Recent Stories

Florida Recovery From Hurricane Ian Will Take Year ..

Florida Recovery From Hurricane Ian Will Take Years, US Government Aid to Persis ..

3 hours ago
 US Pushing Countries at UN to Back Draft Resolutio ..

US Pushing Countries at UN to Back Draft Resolution Condemning Russia Referendum ..

3 hours ago
 Canada to Continue Sanctioning IRGC Leadership Ove ..

Canada to Continue Sanctioning IRGC Leadership Over Downing of Flight 752 - Trud ..

3 hours ago
 UN Chief Calls on N. Korea to Immediately Cease Fu ..

UN Chief Calls on N. Korea to Immediately Cease Further Destabilizing Acts - Off ..

4 hours ago
 Remaining hostages freed from Nigeria train attack ..

Remaining hostages freed from Nigeria train attack

4 hours ago
 EC issues notice to PTI candidate in PP 209 for ae ..

EC issues notice to PTI candidate in PP 209 for aerial firing in public meeting

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.