ALMATY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2022) Gunmen have surrounded two large hospitals in Almaty and are not letting patients and medical staff inside, the Kazakh state broadcaster reported on Thursday.

According to the state broadcaster, the armed groups surrounded hospitals number 1 and 7 in the city.

Almaty residents were informed about an anti-terrorism operation set to take place in Almaty during an emergency tv broadcast, and were recommended to shelter at safe places and not to stand near windows.