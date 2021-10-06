Terrorists Trying to Use COVID-Positive People to Infect Population - Russian Official

Terrorists in some countries are trying to use coronavirus-positive people to infect the civilian population, Yuri Kokov, the deputy secretary of the Russian Security Council, said on Wednesday

"Attempts to use people infected with coronavirus to infect civilians have already been reported," Kokov said in an interview with Rossiyskaya Gazeta.

Such cases have been identified in India, the Russian official mentioned.

"In addition, local extremists were arrested in Tunisia, who illegally entered the barracks of law enforcement officers in order to infect personnel," Kokov added.