Terrorists' Zones of Operations in Syria Should Not Become Their Stability Zones - Envoy

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2021) SULTAN, December 21 (Sputnik) - It is essential not to allow terrorists in Syria to make their zones of operations their zones of stability, Russian presidential envoy for Syria Alexander Lavrentyev told journalists on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, the Kazakh capital of Nur-Sultan is holding the talks in the Astana format. The negotiations are to be joined by the delegations from Russia, the Syrian government, Syrian opposition, Turkey, Iran and others.

"We should make sure that the terrorist groups that are operating on the territory of Syria... will not turn these zones (of their operations) into zones of stability for them," Lavrentyev said.