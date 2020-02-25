UrduPoint.com
Tesco Says Cutting Bakery Jobs As Shoppers Shun Loaves

Muhammad Irfan 20 seconds ago Tue 25th February 2020 | 11:14 PM

Britain's biggest retailer, supermarket group Tesco, said Tuesday it was cutting more than 1,800 jobs at its in-store bakeries following a drop in demand for its bread loaves

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2020 ) :Britain's biggest retailer, supermarket group Tesco, said Tuesday it was cutting more than 1,800 jobs at its in-store bakeries following a drop in demand for its bread loaves.

"Customers are buying fewer traditional loaves of bread and are increasingly looking for a wider range of options, with sales of wraps, bagels and flatbreads growing," Tesco said in a statement, adding that it planned to axe 1,816 jobs across stores.

"We know this will be very difficult for colleagues who are impacted, and our priority is to support them through this process," said Jason Tarry, chief executive for Tesco UK and Ireland.

"We hope that many will choose to stay with us in alternative roles."Tesco, which employs around 340,000 people across its stores in the UK and Ireland, added Tuesday that it would "continue to offer scratch baking in 257 stores".

