Tesla Boosts Production, Deliveries By Over 80% In Q2 Year-on-Year

Muhammad Irfan Published July 03, 2023 | 12:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2023) US electric carmaker Tesla increased its production by 85.5% year-on-year to 479,900 vehicles in the second quarter of 2023 and delivered over 466,000 electric cars in the same period, the company said.

"In the second quarter, we produced nearly 480,000 vehicles and delivered over 466,000 vehicles," the company said in a statement on Sunday.

Tesla produced 19,489 Model S/X cars in the second quarter of 2023, up by 18.8% year-on-year and 0.3% quarter-on-quarter, as well as boosted the manufacturing of Model 3/Y electric vehicles to 460,211 by 90% year-on-year and 9.2% in quarterly terms, the statement read.

The company's deliveries also surged by 83% year-on-year and 10.

2% quarter-on-quarter, with deliveries of Model S/X vehicles reaching 19,225 (+10% year-on-year), the statement said. Model 3/Y deliveries reached 446,915 cars, jumping by 87.4% year-on-year and 8.4% on a quarterly basis, it added.

In May, US billionaire entrepreneur and Tesla CEO Elon Musk said that the company was developing two new electric vehicles "above anything else that is present in the industry." The vehicle could be the $25,000 hatchback that Musk talked about in 2020 during the company's Battery Day. He refrained from making a formal product announcement during the meeting, suggesting that the new products would be revealed at a special event at a later date.

