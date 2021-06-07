Tesla Cancels Plaid+ Version of Model S Electric Vehicle - Musk

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2021) US electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla has scrapped plans to produce the Model S Plaid Plus electric car, as the regular Plaid is "so good," CEO Elon Musk said.

Tesla was planning to launch the Plaid Plus sedan, a version of the Model S series electric vehicles with three 1,100-horsepower engines and the battery range of 520 miles per charge.

"Plaid+ is canceled.

No need, as Plaid is just so good," Musk tweeted on Sunday.

He noted that the car can accelerate from 0 to 60mph in under 2 seconds, making it one of the quickest production cars ever made.

The canceled Model S Plaid Plus was expected to be the most expensive electric car produced by Tesla at $150,000. The regular Plaid has a starting price at about $120,000. This version has a top speed of 200 mph and the battery range of 390 miles per charge.