Tesla Cars Can Now Be Bought With Bitcoin - Musk

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2021) Electric car manufacturer Tesla CEO Elon Musk said on Wednesday that Tesla vehicles can now be bought using Bitcoin.

"You can now buy a Tesla with Bitcoin," Musk said on Twitter.

This makes Tesla one of the first major car companies to start accepting Bitcoin as a payment method.

The news comes after Musk announced a $1.

5 billion investment in the cryptocurrency on February 8 by the car company and promised that customers would be able to make purchases using Bitcoin soon.

"Tesla is using only internal & open source software & operates Bitcoin nodes directly. Bitcoin paid to Tesla will be retained as Bitcoin, not converted to fiat Currency," Musk further said.

The billionaire also mentioned that the ability to pay by Bitcoin will be available outside the United States late this year as well.