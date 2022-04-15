UrduPoint.com

Tesla Denies Reports Of Plant Reopening In Shanghai In Mid-May - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published April 15, 2022 | 07:05 PM

US electric vehicle producer Tesla denied media reports that the production pause at the Shanghai plant due to COVID-19 lockdown will end by mid-May, local news reported on Friday

The Tesla representative office in China said that the company did not provide any information about when the plant will resume operations, the Penpai news outlet said.

On Monday, media reported that Tesla had allegedly informed American investors that the Shanghai plant will be able to resume operations at best in mid-May; employees will return to work as usual and supply chains for parts will be restored.

Tesla's Shanghai plant is the company's first factory outside the US, with more than half of the electric vehicles produced there shipped to Europe and Asian countries last year. China itself is one of Tesla's key markets.

