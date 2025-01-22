Tesla dominates world’s automakers as Chinese brands ramp up competition

(@FahadShabbir)

ISTANBUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2025) Tesla has dominated the world’s automakers with a market cap of $1.37 trillion, while Chinese carmakers ramped up their competition.

Billionaire Elon Musk’s electric vehicle (EV) company currently tops the list of the world’s 50 most valuable automakers, according to data compiled by Anadolu from the companiesmarketcap.com website.

Japanese carmaker Toyota followed Tesla with $240 billion in market cap, which was then followed by Chinese firms xiaomi and BYD with $111.9 billion and $110.1 billion, respectively.

While most of Xiaomi’s revenue comes from the myriad of different technological products the firm makes, the Chinese company announced it would start EV production in 2021 and launched its battery electric sports car, the SU7, last year.

European carmakers Ferrari, Porsche, and Mercedes-Benz followed the Chinese brands with market caps of $78.2 billion, $58.4 billion, and $57.7 billion, respectively.

Meanwhile, General Motors came in eighth with $56 billion, followed by BMW with $52.4 billion, and Volkswagen with $50.7 billion.

Turkish automakers also made it to the top 50, as Ford Otosan ranked 38th with $9.1 billion and Tofas ranked 47th with a $3 billion market cap.