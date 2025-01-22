Open Menu

Tesla Dominates World’s Automakers As Chinese Brands Ramp Up Competition

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 22, 2025 | 04:50 PM

Tesla dominates world’s automakers as Chinese brands ramp up competition

ISTANBUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2025) Tesla has dominated the world’s automakers with a market cap of $1.37 trillion, while Chinese carmakers ramped up their competition.

Billionaire Elon Musk’s electric vehicle (EV) company currently tops the list of the world’s 50 most valuable automakers, according to data compiled by Anadolu from the companiesmarketcap.com website.

Japanese carmaker Toyota followed Tesla with $240 billion in market cap, which was then followed by Chinese firms xiaomi and BYD with $111.9 billion and $110.1 billion, respectively.

While most of Xiaomi’s revenue comes from the myriad of different technological products the firm makes, the Chinese company announced it would start EV production in 2021 and launched its battery electric sports car, the SU7, last year.

European carmakers Ferrari, Porsche, and Mercedes-Benz followed the Chinese brands with market caps of $78.2 billion, $58.4 billion, and $57.7 billion, respectively.

Meanwhile, General Motors came in eighth with $56 billion, followed by BMW with $52.4 billion, and Volkswagen with $50.7 billion.

Turkish automakers also made it to the top 50, as Ford Otosan ranked 38th with $9.1 billion and Tofas ranked 47th with a $3 billion market cap.

Recent Stories

CBUAE issues silver commemorative coins marking Go ..

CBUAE issues silver commemorative coins marking Golden Jubilee

12 minutes ago
 DIFC, Lloyd’s to develop future talent in insura ..

DIFC, Lloyd’s to develop future talent in insurance sector

27 minutes ago
 Sharjah honours People of Determination with 'Himm ..

Sharjah honours People of Determination with 'Himma Volunteer Award'

27 minutes ago
 Applications open for MBZUAI’s Undergraduate Res ..

Applications open for MBZUAI’s Undergraduate Research Internship Programme

42 minutes ago
 Muslim Council of Elders to participate in Cairo I ..

Muslim Council of Elders to participate in Cairo International Book Fair

42 minutes ago
 UAE Ambassador discusses strengthening cooperation ..

UAE Ambassador discusses strengthening cooperation with Bahraini Minister of Sus ..

42 minutes ago
Chinese-Emirati cultural event celebrates heritage ..

Chinese-Emirati cultural event celebrates heritage, sustainability

1 hour ago
 Zayed Foundation continues providing relief aid to ..

Zayed Foundation continues providing relief aid to Gaza

1 hour ago
 Dubai International Chamber highlights expansion o ..

Dubai International Chamber highlights expansion opportunities for local compani ..

2 hours ago
 Arab Parliament Speaker praises Abu Dhabi's leader ..

Arab Parliament Speaker praises Abu Dhabi's leadership as safest city

2 hours ago
 Islamic Treasury Bonds Auction for January attract ..

Islamic Treasury Bonds Auction for January attracts bids worth AED6.91 billion

2 hours ago
 RAK to host Stevie Awards ceremony on February 22

RAK to host Stevie Awards ceremony on February 22

3 hours ago

More Stories From World