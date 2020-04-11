Tesla Furloughs to Affect Half of US Sales, Delivery Staff - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2020) US electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla, Inc. plans to furlough half of its US sales and delivery staff, CNBC reported on Friday citing company sources.

"Tesla managers told groups of employees on Friday that the company's furloughs would impact around half of its US sales and delivery staff, according to three people who work for the company in different states," the CNBC report said.

On Tuesday, Tesla told employees that most workers - excluding essential hourly workers - would be temporarily laid off and salaries would be slashed, according to media reports. Tesla, reportedly, told employees that production is expected to restart on May 4.

The auto industry, hit hard by the ongoing novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, has had to largely stop production and move sales online. According to different projections, new car sales in 2020 are slated to fall by as much as 50 percent.