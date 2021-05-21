UrduPoint.com
Tesla May Consider Russia For One Of Future Factory Sites - Musk

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 21st May 2021 | 01:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2021) Tesla will look at building more factories in new countries over time and Russia may be considered for one of the sites, Elon Musk, the CEO of the electric car company, said Friday.

Tesla has several factories in the US, one in China, and is building one in Berlin.

"Over time we will look to have factories in other parts of the world, and potentially Russia," Musk said at Russian educational marathon "New Knowledge," which he was attending online.

In terms of service centers for the cars, Tesla is "close to establishing presence in Russia," Musk said, adding that the electric car company was thinking of doing the same for Kazakhstan and neighboring countries.

