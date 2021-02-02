UrduPoint.com
Tesla Recalls Nearly 135,000 US Vehicles Over Failing Touchscreens

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2021) American car manufacturer Telsa is recalling almost 135,000 US vehicles due to issues with their display screen, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said.

The carmaker agreed to recall 134,951 2012-2018 Model S and 2016-2018 Model X vehicles over touchscreen failures, including possible loss of rearview camera images.

The company will start recalling the vehicles on March 30.

The decision comes after the NHTSA asked Tesla in January to recall some 158,000 Model S and Model X vehicles produced before early 2018 over issues with their display screen.

More Stories From World

