UrduPoint.com

Tesla Recalls Nearly 30,000 Model X Cars Over Airbag Issue - US Road Safety Authority

Umer Jamshaid Published November 18, 2022 | 06:10 PM

Tesla Recalls Nearly 30,000 Model X Cars Over Airbag Issue - US Road Safety Authority

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2022) US automaker Tesla will recall 29,348 Model X cars over an issue that may cause passenger air bags to function incorrectly, the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said.

"The restraint control module (RCM) calibration may cause the front passenger air bag to deploy incorrectly during certain low speed crashes," the agency said.

Tesla is offering buyers of 2021-2023 Model X vehicles a free-of-charge software update to recalibrate the restraint control module.

Elon Musk's company had to recall more than 40,000 electric vehicles in the US in November over a risk of the power assist steering system losing power after a software update. Another 1,000 cars were recalled in Australia earlier this week for the same defect.

Related Topics

Australia Company Vehicles Traffic Same May November Tesla

Recent Stories

Umair Jaswal to play role of legendary bowler Shoa ..

Umair Jaswal to play role of legendary bowler Shoaib Akhtar in "Rawalpindi Expre ..

10 minutes ago
 Govt distributes $316m under BISP among flood affe ..

Govt distributes $316m under BISP among flood affected families: Shazia Marri.

31 minutes ago
 Sevak- The Confessions: Eight Stories, One Crime

Sevak- The Confessions: Eight Stories, One Crime

31 minutes ago
 PCB CEO thanks Ireland women and Bangladesh U19

PCB CEO thanks Ireland women and Bangladesh U19

1 hour ago
 Video of girl jumping off moving rickshaw goes vir ..

Video of girl jumping off moving rickshaw goes viral

2 hours ago
 Finance Minister briefs President on overall econo ..

Finance Minister briefs President on overall economic, financial outlook of coun ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.