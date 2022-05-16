Tesla Recalls Over 107,000 Cars in China Due to Cooling System Defects - Chinese Regulator

Tesla is recalling over 107,000 Model 3 and Model Y vehicles in China due to problems with the cooling system of touchscreens, the Chinese State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR) said in a statement on Monday

From May 23, a total of 107,293 Tesla Model 3 and Model Y electric vehicles produced from October 19, 2021 to April 26 this year will be recalled, the statement read.

According to SAMR, the decision was made due to the insufficient cooling of the infotainment system's processing unit during fast charging, which can cause touchscreens to slow down or the central processing unit to restart.

The defect can potentially increase the risk of an accident.

In April, Tesla recalled over 127,700 Model 3 vehicles in China after defects were detected in the rear motor inverter.

Tesla was founded in 2003 as a developer and manufacturer of electric vehicles and related technologies. The company headquarters are located in Austin, Texas.