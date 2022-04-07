UrduPoint.com

Tesla Recalls Over 127,700 Model 3 Cars In China Over Inverter Defects - Chinese Regulator

Muhammad Irfan Published April 07, 2022 | 06:17 PM

Tesla Recalls Over 127,700 Model 3 Cars in China Over Inverter Defects - Chinese Regulator

US vehicle producer Tesla is recalling over 127,700 Model 3 vehicles in China after defects were detected in the rear motor inverter, the Chinese State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR) said on Thursday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2022) US vehicle producer Tesla is recalling over 127,700 Model 3 vehicles in China after defects were detected in the rear motor inverter, the Chinese State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR) said on Thursday.

The recall incorporates cars produced from January 11, 2019 to January 25 this year, including 34,207 vehicles imported to China and 93,578 manufactured in China. The auto recall process was launched on April 7.

SAMR said that the current recall of cars stems from probable minor manufacturing defects in the power components of the rear electric motor inverter that could cause it to malfunction.

If the malfunction occurs while parked, the car may not start, and while driving, it will cause the car's engine to lose power. The deficiency may heighten the risk of collision with other vehicles and poses a safety threat.

Tesla offices in Beijing and Shanghai will contact owners of the cars to be recalled, with all repair work and software update to be provided free of charge. SAMR called on car owners to drive with discretion and to apply to the Tesla service center as soon as possible.

Tesla was founded in 2003 as a developer and manufacturer of electric vehicles and related technologies. The company headquarters are located in Austin, Texas.

Related Topics

China Company Vehicles Vehicle Car Beijing Shanghai Austin January April May 2019 Market All From Tesla

Recent Stories

Payment of fire risk allowance to KMC fire brigade ..

Payment of fire risk allowance to KMC fire brigade employees approved

24 seconds ago
 Kremlin Refrains From Commenting on Possible Mosco ..

Kremlin Refrains From Commenting on Possible Moscow-Kiev Talks in Hungary

27 seconds ago
 Ukrainian Refugees to Benefit Poland's Economy - P ..

Ukrainian Refugees to Benefit Poland's Economy - Polish Prime Minister

28 seconds ago
 Labourer electrocuted in Sanwan area

Labourer electrocuted in Sanwan area

32 seconds ago
 Ababil Force launched to curb street crimes

Ababil Force launched to curb street crimes

3 minutes ago
 Cross-sections in city undergoing beautification

Cross-sections in city undergoing beautification

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.