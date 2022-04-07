Tesla Recalls Over 127,700 Model 3 Cars in China Over Inverter Defects - Chinese Regulator

US vehicle producer Tesla is recalling over 127,700 Model 3 vehicles in China after defects were detected in the rear motor inverter, the Chinese State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR) said on Thursday

The recall incorporates cars produced from January 11, 2019 to January 25 this year, including 34,207 vehicles imported to China and 93,578 manufactured in China. The auto recall process was launched on April 7.

SAMR said that the current recall of cars stems from probable minor manufacturing defects in the power components of the rear electric motor inverter that could cause it to malfunction.

If the malfunction occurs while parked, the car may not start, and while driving, it will cause the car's engine to lose power. The deficiency may heighten the risk of collision with other vehicles and poses a safety threat.

Tesla offices in Beijing and Shanghai will contact owners of the cars to be recalled, with all repair work and software update to be provided free of charge. SAMR called on car owners to drive with discretion and to apply to the Tesla service center as soon as possible.

Tesla was founded in 2003 as a developer and manufacturer of electric vehicles and related technologies. The company headquarters are located in Austin, Texas.