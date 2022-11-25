Tesla Recalls Over 80,000 Electric Cars in China Over Seatbelt, Software Glitches

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2022) Tesla is recalling more than 80,000 electric vehicles in China over seatbelt and software issues, the Chinese market regulator said on Friday.

The State Administration for Market Regulation said 67,698 imported Model S and Model X cars were being recalled due to a software problem affecting their battery management system.

Additionally, 2,736 imported Model 3 vehicles and 10,127 of their China-made versions are being withdrawn so that the US electric car maker can run checks on potentially faulty seat belts.

Separately, the Australian transport authority announced a recall of 15,914 Model 3 and Model Y electric cars produced this year due to a software error that could potentially affect tail lights. The issue will be addressed with a software update.