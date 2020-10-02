Tesla reports big jump in car deliveries in 3Q

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2020 ) :Tesla delivered 139,300 autos in the third quarter, topping analyst estimates, according to figures released Friday by the electric car company.

Deliveries, a proxy for car sales at Elon Musk's high-flying company, marked an increase of 43 percent from the year-ago period following the production ramp-up of the Model 3 vehicle.

Tesla produced 128,044 of the Model 3, an increase of 60 percent from the year-ago level. Overall production was 145,036.

Ford also reported better-than-expected sales, saying it sold 551,796 vehicles in the third quarter, down 4.9 percent from the 2019 period and better than the 8.0 percent fall that had been projected by Cox Automotive.

Ford pointed to strong demand for its F-series pickup trucks and other larger vehicles.