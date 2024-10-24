Open Menu

Tesla Reports Higher Profits On Lower Costs, Increased Sales

Faizan Hashmi Published October 24, 2024 | 01:50 AM

Tesla reports higher profits on lower costs, increased sales

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2024) Tesla shares surged Wednesday after reporting a jump in profits as increased auto sales and lower expenses offset the drag from a drop in vehicle prices.

Elon Musk's electric vehicle company reported third-quarter profits of $2.2 billion, up 17 percent from the year-ago period on an eight-percent increase in revenues to $25.2 billion.

The results broke a string of recent Tesla earnings that have seen the high-flying company report lower profits year-over-year as competition intensifies among automakers.

"We delivered strong results in Q3 with growth in vehicle deliveries both sequentially and year-on-year, resulting in record third-quarter volumes," Tesla said in a news release.

Tesla had previously announced a six-percent rise in vehicle sales.

A major question coming into Wednesday was its ability to manage profitability after slashing vehicle prices over the last year or so in response to increased offerings from other companies in the electric vehicle (EV) industry.

Tesla's results benefited from lower cost per vehicle stemming from a dip in material costs and freight expenses, Tesla said.

Tesla said it expects "slight growth" in 2024 deliveries "despite ongoing macroeconomic conditions."

In July, the company said volume growth "may be notably lower" than in 2023, when deliveries surged 38 percent.

Shares of Tesla jumped 8.1 percent in after-hours trading.

Related Topics

Company Vehicle Elon Musk May July From Industry Tesla (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Destitute Gazans cold 'every night' as winter appr ..

Destitute Gazans cold 'every night' as winter approaches

2 hours ago
 PML-N dismisses political protests over chief Just ..

PML-N dismisses political protests over chief Justice appointment

2 hours ago
 HRCP expresses concerns over 26th Constitutional A ..

HRCP expresses concerns over 26th Constitutional Amendment

2 hours ago
 Another French top pick: Zaccharie Risacher starts ..

Another French top pick: Zaccharie Risacher starts life in the NBA

2 hours ago
 Orban asks Hungarians to 'resist' Brussels like US ..

Orban asks Hungarians to 'resist' Brussels like USSR

2 hours ago
 Mozambique warns protesters ahead of election resu ..

Mozambique warns protesters ahead of election results

2 hours ago
Sindh Assembly passes resolution in favour of 26th ..

Sindh Assembly passes resolution in favour of 26th Amendment

2 hours ago
 Pakistan condemns terrorist attack in Turkiye

Pakistan condemns terrorist attack in Turkiye

2 hours ago
 Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2024-25: Karachi region whites ..

Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2024-25: Karachi region whites to begin title defence agains ..

3 hours ago
 Bushra Bibi focused on securing bribes for officia ..

Bushra Bibi focused on securing bribes for official appointments: Azma Bokhari

3 hours ago
 Four killed, 14 injured in terror attack at Turkis ..

Four killed, 14 injured in terror attack at Turkish aerospace headquarters

3 hours ago
 Aurangzeb urges IMF to embed social protection mea ..

Aurangzeb urges IMF to embed social protection measures in lending frameworks

2 hours ago

More Stories From World