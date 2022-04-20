UrduPoint.com

Tesla Resumes Operations At Shanghai Plant In China - Local Director

Umer Jamshaid Published April 20, 2022 | 11:30 AM

Tesla Resumes Operations at Shanghai Plant in China - Local Director

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2022) US electric carmaker Tesla has resumed production at its plant in China's Shanghai after the local authorities had issued a guideline on relaunching business operation following a massive COVID-19 outbreak in the city, a senior plant official said on Wednesday.

"We will ramp up the output over the next three to four days to resume one-shift production," Song Gang, a director of manufacturing at the Tesla plant in Shanghai, said, as quoted by China Daily.

Production of car batteries and electrical equipment resumed on Tuesday, as about 8,000 workers returned to the factory on Sunday and Monday, according to the report.

Tesla's suppliers of spare parts based in Shanghai, as well as neighboring provinces of Zhejiang and Jiangsu, have resumed supplies as well, Song said.

Last week, Tesla denied media reports that the production pause at the Shanghai plant due to the COVID-19 lockdown will continue until mid-May.

The plant in Shanghai was Tesla's first outside the United States, with more than half of the electric vehicles produced there shipped to Europe and Asian countries last year. China itself is one of Tesla's key markets.

On March 28, Shanghai's population of 25 million was put under lockdown in connection with a new outbreak of coronavirus cases. Originally planned to last until April 5, it was later extended indefinitely due to the high incidence of COVID-19 infections.

Related Topics

Business Europe China Vehicles Car Shanghai United States March April Sunday Market Media Tesla Asia Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 April 2022

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 20th Ap ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 20th April 2022

2 hours ago
 Electoral reforms need of hour: Ahsan Iqbal

Electoral reforms need of hour: Ahsan Iqbal

11 hours ago
 Cabinet Division notifies federal cabinet members, ..

Cabinet Division notifies federal cabinet members, their portfolios

11 hours ago
 Only agenda of present govt to serve people: Hamza ..

Only agenda of present govt to serve people: Hamza Shehbaz

11 hours ago
 US Pledges $600Mln to Battle Environmental Threats ..

US Pledges $600Mln to Battle Environmental Threats Worldwide - Treasury Dept.

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.