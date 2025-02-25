Open Menu

Tesla Rolls Out Advanced Self-driving Functions In China

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 25, 2025 | 11:00 AM

Tesla rolls out advanced self-driving functions in China

Shanghai, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2025) US electric vehicle giant Tesla has started offering advanced self-driving functions for its cars in China, including autopilot on city streets, the company announced on Tuesday.

The functions described in Tesla's statement are similar to the "Full Self-Driving" capability it offers in the United States.

Cars with that capability are not fully autonomous, and are meant to be used under driver supervision.

The news was first reported by the state-owned Shanghai Daily on Tuesday.

Tesla said in a statement on its WeChat page that it will gradually roll out a software update that includes "automatic Autopilot-assisted driving on city streets", as well as a rearview mirror function that detects whether drivers are paying attention.

The update "has already been released for some car models, and will be gradually rolled to other suitable car models", Tesla said.

China is a major market for Tesla, where the company has two factories and is trying to compete with fast-growing domestic manufacturers.

The firm has been working to gain approval for FSD in China, which needs to be compliant with strict data and privacy laws.

Recent Stories

Mars once had ocean with sandy beaches, researcher ..

Mars once had ocean with sandy beaches, researchers say

30 minutes ago
 Chinese private enterprises' trade hits $3.4 trill ..

Chinese private enterprises' trade hits $3.4 trillion in 2024

46 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 February 2025

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 February 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 February 2025

3 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed receives Hazza bin Zayed in Du ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed receives Hazza bin Zayed in Dubai

9 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed directs prize money won by Min ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed directs prize money won by Ministry of Defence teams during ..

9 hours ago
Forcing people from their land completely unaccept ..

Forcing people from their land completely unacceptable: UN High Commissioner for ..

10 hours ago
 Austria strengthens commitment to IAEA in tackling ..

Austria strengthens commitment to IAEA in tackling nuclear security challenges

10 hours ago
 UAE, Italy sign three investment memoranda to faci ..

UAE, Italy sign three investment memoranda to facilitate cooperation in pharmace ..

10 hours ago
 ADX unveils 'ADX Group' to further advance Abu Dha ..

ADX unveils 'ADX Group' to further advance Abu Dhabi’s investment landscape

10 hours ago
 Dubai Films and Games Commission hosts media retre ..

Dubai Films and Games Commission hosts media retreat with global production comp ..

11 hours ago
 Emirates NBD's General Assembly Meeting approves s ..

Emirates NBD's General Assembly Meeting approves substantial ordinary dividend o ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From World