Tesla Rolls Out Advanced Self-driving Functions In China
Sumaira FH Published February 26, 2025 | 01:10 PM
Shanghai, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2025) US electric vehicle giant Tesla has started offering advanced self-driving functions for its cars in China, including autopilot on city streets, the company announced .
The announcement comes after years of attempts to overcome regulatory hurdles blocking the update in the world's largest automobile market.
Tesla said in a statement on its WeChat page on that it would gradually roll out a software update that includes "automatic Autopilot-assisted driving on city streets", as well as a rearview mirror function that detects whether drivers are paying attention.
The functions described are similar to the "Full Self-Driving" capability it offers in the United States.
Cars with that capability are not fully autonomous, and are meant to be used under driver supervision.
The update "has already been released for some car models, and will be gradually rolled to other suitable car models", Tesla said.
China is a major market for Tesla, where the company has two factories and is trying to compete with fast-growing domestic manufacturers.
An announcement by Chinese automaker BYD -- Tesla's biggest rival in the country -- that it would introduce advanced self-driving technology for nearly all its cars.
Tesla has been working to gain approval for FSD in China, which needs to be compliant with strict data and privacy laws.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk has made several trips to China in recent years in an effort to win crucial data security clearance for the company's locally produced models.
