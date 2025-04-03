Open Menu

Tesla Sales Slump As Pressure Piles On Musk

Umer Jamshaid Published April 03, 2025 | 09:40 AM

Tesla sales slump as pressure piles on Musk

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2025) Tesla's worldwide sales tumbled in the first quarter, piling further pressure on CEO Elon Musk who faces a growing backlash for his role overseeing US Federal spending cuts under President Donald Trump.

Musk's electric vehicle company delivered 336,681 autos globally in the first three months of 2025, a drop of 13 percent, figures showed Wednesday.

The quarterly figures were the lowest in nearly three years and lagged analyst expectations, as Tesla pointed to the "loss of several weeks of production" while it ramps up upgrades for its Model Y output.

Tesla shares initially fell more than six percent, but they bounced following a news report that Trump will soon scale back Musk's involvement in his administration.

Musk, the world's richest person, donated more than $270 million to Trump's 2024 presidential campaign.

Trump tasked Musk with leading the "Department of Government Efficiency" or DOGE, which has slashed the federal workforce and moved to shut down swaths of the US government.

Recent Stories

Korea's foreign reserves rebound from 5-yr low in ..

Korea's foreign reserves rebound from 5-yr low in March

20 seconds ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 April 2025

20 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 April 2025

1 hour ago
 'All lines crossed in Gaza': UNRWA Commissioner-Ge ..

'All lines crossed in Gaza': UNRWA Commissioner-General

8 hours ago
 Dozens of Palestinian martyred, wounded in Israeli ..

Dozens of Palestinian martyred, wounded in Israeli bombing of Gaza Strip

9 hours ago
 Austria taking preventive measures to counter risk ..

Austria taking preventive measures to counter risk of foot-and-mouth disease

9 hours ago
India brands Kasturi Cotton to compete in world ma ..

India brands Kasturi Cotton to compete in world markets

12 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed visits Reserve Forces Command ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed visits Reserve Forces Command in Abu Dhabi

14 hours ago
 Sharjah Ramadan Festival 2025 records AED half bil ..

Sharjah Ramadan Festival 2025 records AED half billion in sales

14 hours ago
 UAE President receives phone call from Iranian Pre ..

UAE President receives phone call from Iranian President to exchange Eid Al-Fitr ..

15 hours ago
 Myanmar earthquake death toll rises to 2,886

Myanmar earthquake death toll rises to 2,886

16 hours ago
 EDGE unveils ‘DISCOVERY-CIM’ next-generation c ..

EDGE unveils ‘DISCOVERY-CIM’ next-generation critical infrastructure monitor ..

16 hours ago

More Stories From World