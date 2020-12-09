UrduPoint.com
Tesla, SpaceX CEO Musk Moves Residence From California To Texas - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 09th December 2020 | 03:20 AM

Tesla, SpaceX CEO Musk Moves Residence From California to Texas - Reports

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2020) Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has moved  residence from the US state of California to Texas, CNBC reported.

"If a team has been winning for too long, they tend to get complacent and then they don't win the championship anymore. California has been winning for too long," Musk was quoted as saying in the report on Tuesday.

Musk has repeatedly criticized California's overburdened regulatory environment, but said both his flagship companies Tesla and SpaceX will continue their operations in the state.

Musk said Tesla and SpaceX are the last car and aerospace company, respectively, still manufacturing in California.

"California used to be the center of aerospace manufacturing! My companies are the last two left. That's a very important point to make," he said.

