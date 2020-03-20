Tesla Suspends Car Production in California Starting Monday Over COVID-19 Concerns

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2020) The US-based Tesla car manufacturer is shutting down its factory in the city of Fremont in California beginning on March 23 due to the risk of spreading COVID-19.

According to the company, despite it taking all the necessary precautions, the ongoing operations in some areas have caused challenges for Tesla's employees.

"As such, we have decided to temporarily suspend production at our factory in Fremont, from end of day March 23, which will allow an orderly shutdown. Basic operations will continue in order to support our vehicle and energy service operations and charging infrastructure, as directed by the local, state and Federal authorities," the company said in a statement.

Tesla's New York factory will also discontinue production for the time being, except for parts required for critical supply chains, infrastructure and service, the statement read.

Meanwhile, Tesla's other facilities will continue their operations as usual.

On Thursday, California Governor Gavin Newsom issued a mandatory stay-at-home order, barring all residents from leaving their homes until further notice. The exception is made for maintaining the state's infrastructure, critical government services, construction, childcare and schools.