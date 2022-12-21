Tesla Suspends Hiring of New Employees, Planning Next Round of Layoffs - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2022) US electric car maker Tesla is suspending new hires and planning a new round of layoffs next quarter, the Electrek news portal reported on Wednesday, citing sources.

In June, the media already reported that Tesla CEO Elon Musk had asked the company's management to cut about 10% of staff for economic reasons.

According to the results of the last trading day on the stock exchange, Tesla's capitalization fell to $435 billion, with its shares decreasing by more than 60%.

In addition, in late October, Musk finalized the $44 billion acquisition of Twitter. The media reported that the fall in the value of Tesla shares could be explained by investors' fears that Musk would pay more attention to the social network, which would negatively affect Tesla's business.