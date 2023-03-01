UrduPoint.com

Tesla To Invest $5Bln In Plant In Mexico - Foreign Ministry

Umer Jamshaid Published March 01, 2023 | 01:20 PM

Tesla to Invest $5Bln in Plant in Mexico - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2023) US electric car manufacturer Tesla will invest about $5 billion in building a plant in Mexico, Martha Delgado, the Latin American country's deputy secretary for multilateral affairs, said on Wednesday.

"We attracted about $5 billion to build the world's largest electric car plant in Mexico," Delgado tweeted, adding that the construction of the plant was the result of 14 months of work.

She also said that Mexico would continue to cooperate with Tesla.

On Tuesday, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said that Tesla would build its plant in the city of Monterrey in the Mexican state of Nuevo Leon.

Related Topics

World Car Leon Monterrey Mexico Tesla Billion

Recent Stories

Qasim Ali Shah's appointment: LHC issues notices t ..

Qasim Ali Shah's appointment: LHC issues notices to Punjab govt

1 hour ago
 Wizz Air Abu Dhabi adds new aircraft, routes to ce ..

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi adds new aircraft, routes to central Asia, Europe And Africa

2 hours ago
 Sheikh Saeed bin Maktoum Al Maktoum named Honourar ..

Sheikh Saeed bin Maktoum Al Maktoum named Honourary President of Arab Padel Fede ..

2 hours ago
 UAE National Sports Day to take place on March 2

UAE National Sports Day to take place on March 2

2 hours ago
 SC orders Punjab, KPK elections within 90 days

SC orders Punjab, KPK elections within 90 days

2 hours ago
 Local Press: Zero tolerance for financial irregula ..

Local Press: Zero tolerance for financial irregularities in UAE

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.