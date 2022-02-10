UrduPoint.com

Tesla To Recall About 27,000 Cars In US Over Heat Pump Problem - Traffic Safety Agency

Published February 10, 2022

Tesla to Recall About 27,000 Cars in US Over Heat Pump Problem - Traffic Safety Agency

Tesla will recall approximately 27,000 vehicles in the United States because of cabin heating systems that may not defrost the windshield quickly, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2022) Tesla will recall approximately 27,000 vehicles in the United States because of cabin heating systems that may not defrost the windshield quickly, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said on Thursday.

"Windshield defrost performance that does not fully comply with FMVSS 103 may cause reduced windshield visibility in certain conditions, which may increase the risk of a collision. Tesla is not aware of any crashes, injuries or fatalities related to this condition," NHTSA said.

The recall includes some new 2021-22 Model 3, Model Y, Model S and Model X vehicles.

Earlier in February, NHTSA announced that Tesla will recall approximately 54,000 vehicles in the United States with Full Self-Driving (Beta) software because it lets vehicles roll past stop signs without coming to a complete halt. The recall includes some 2016-2022 Model S and Model X, 2017-2022 Model 3 and 2020-2022 Model Y vehicles.

In 2018, the company recalled 123,000 Model S vehicles due to corroding bolts in the steering system.

