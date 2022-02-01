UrduPoint.com

Tesla To Recall About 54,000 Cars In US Over 'Full Self-Driving' Feature Glitch Fears

Umer Jamshaid Published February 01, 2022 | 08:14 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2022) Tesla will recall approximately 54,000 vehicles in the United States with Full Self-Driving (Beta) software because it lets vehicles roll past stop signs without coming to a complete halt, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said on Tuesday.

"Manufacturer Name : Tesla, Inc. Number of potentially involved : 53,822. Estimated percentage with defect : 100 %," the agency said in a document.

The recall includes some 2016-2022 Model S and Model X, 2017-2022 Model 3, as well as 2020-2022 Model Y vehicles.

"A software functionality referred to as 'rolling stop' allows the vehicle to travel through all-way-stop intersections at up to 5.6 mph before coming to a complete stop, if certain conditions are first met," the statement said.

NHTSA said that entering "an all-way-stop intersection" without coming to a complete stop may carry a risk of collision.

"Tesla is not aware of any collisions, injuries or fatalities related to this condition," it added

Meanwhile, the agency added that, as of January 27, Tesla "is not aware of any warranty claims, field reports, crashes, injuries or fatalities related to this condition."

Tesla was founded in 2003 by entrepreneur Elon Musk and has since gone on to become the poster-child for electric cars, producing accessible and practical battery-powered vehicles. The company's innovations have forced car producers around the world to begin shifting toward sustainable transport. Tesla vehicles have been involved in a number of incidents, including fires caused by their battery packs and crashes provoked by Tesla's advanced driver assistance system. In 2018, the company recalled 123,000 Model S vehicles due to corroding bolts in the steering system.

