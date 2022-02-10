UrduPoint.com

Tesla's Berlin Gigafactory Launch Delayed Until Mid-March - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published February 10, 2022 | 07:28 PM

Tesla electric cars will roll off the assembly line at the US company's first European plant near Berlin in mid-March, a month later than planned, German media said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2022) Tesla electric cars will roll off the assembly line at the US company's first European plant near Berlin in mid-March, a month later than planned, German media said.

The Berlin-Brandenburg radio BBR reported Wednesday that the construction was over but the launch had been hampered by red tape in obtaining necessary licenses and permits.

German regulators took extra time to certify plans for wastewater treatment and security practices at the giant factory after Tesla altered the amount of poisonous chemicals at risk of leaking in an accident.

The plant was expected to become operational ahead of Tesla CEO Elon Musk's visit to the site in the eastern Berlin suburb of Gruenheide in mid-February. The factory will manufacture 500,000 Model Y electric vehicles and millions of battery cells per year.

