UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tesla's Decision To Build Factory Near Berlin Huge Success For Germany - Economy Minister

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 13th November 2019 | 05:04 PM

Tesla's Decision to Build Factory Near Berlin Huge Success for Germany - Economy Minister

The decision of electric car manufacturer Tesla to build its first European plant near Berlin is a "tremendous success" for Germany, the country's Minister for Economic Affairs and Energy Peter Altmaier said Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2019) The decision of electric car manufacturer Tesla to build its first European plant near Berlin is a "tremendous success" for Germany, the country's Minister for Economic Affairs and Energy Peter Altmaier said Wednesday.

TESLA CEO Elon Musk announced on Tuesday that a new Gigafactory Europe would be built in the Berlin area, near the yet-unfinished new airport, and will make batteries, powertrains and vehicles.

"The decision of Tesla enterprise to build a large automobile and battery factory in Germany is a tremendous success," Altmaier told a press conference.

According to the economy minister, state subsidies for Tesla have not been discussed.

"It is clear that if Tesla invests in Germany, if it creates jobs, it will be treated just like other companies in the automobile and automotive sector," Altmaier said.

Musk told Auto Express outlet shortly after announcement that Brexit uncertainty had prevented him from building a factory in the United Kingdom.

Related Topics

Europe Vehicles Car Germany Berlin Enterprise United Kingdom Elon Musk Brexit From Tesla Jobs Airport

Recent Stories

Dar Al-Arkan of Saudi Arabia lists US$600 million ..

21 minutes ago

Govt extends full cooperation to strengthen Pak-Hu ..

13 minutes ago

Police Suspect University in Hong Kong of Turning ..

1 minute ago

S.Korea's state-run institute cuts 2020 economic g ..

1 minute ago

Mozambique economy set to bounce back in 2020: IMF ..

23 minutes ago

Fujairah light distillates stocks drop to 14-month ..

51 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.