MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2019) The decision of electric car manufacturer Tesla to build its first European plant near Berlin is a "tremendous success" for Germany, the country's Minister for Economic Affairs and Energy Peter Altmaier said Wednesday.

TESLA CEO Elon Musk announced on Tuesday that a new Gigafactory Europe would be built in the Berlin area, near the yet-unfinished new airport, and will make batteries, powertrains and vehicles.

"The decision of Tesla enterprise to build a large automobile and battery factory in Germany is a tremendous success," Altmaier told a press conference.

According to the economy minister, state subsidies for Tesla have not been discussed.

"It is clear that if Tesla invests in Germany, if it creates jobs, it will be treated just like other companies in the automobile and automotive sector," Altmaier said.

Musk told Auto Express outlet shortly after announcement that Brexit uncertainty had prevented him from building a factory in the United Kingdom.