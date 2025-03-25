Open Menu

Tesla's EU Sales Plunge 49% Year-on-year In First Two Months Of 2025: Industry Body

Faizan Hashmi Published March 25, 2025 | 10:30 AM

Tesla's EU sales plunge 49% year-on-year in first two months of 2025: industry body

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2025) European sales of Tesla electric cars dropped 49 percent in January-February compared with the same period a year earlier, the ACEA manufacturers' association said Tuesday.

Ageing models are one factor behind the plunge so far this year, but e-vehicle clients may also be refusing to buy in protest of Tesla's billionaire owner Elon Musk since he became a key supporter of US President Donald Trump.

Musk has been leading a vocal and divisive cost-cutting drive at the head of the newly created Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

Several Tesla dealerships around the United States have been vandalised in recent weeks and the company's stock price has plummeted over the past month.

New Tesla registrations in the European Union fell to 19,046 in the first two months of the year, giving the company a market share of just 1.1 percent, the ACEA said.

In February alone, Tesla registrations were down 47 percent at 11,743.

The sales drop came even as overall electric vehicle sales jumped 28.4 percent over the first two months of this year to 255,489 -- for an EU market share of 15.2 percent.

But for ACEA director general Sigrid de Vries, "The latest new car registration figures confirm that market demand for battery electric vehicles remains below the level needed for the transition to zero-emission mobility to progress."

She cited a need for tax and purchasing incentives for clients and investments in recharging stations, at a time when the EU is preparing to ease emission reduction targets for struggling European automakers.

Hybrid-electric vehicles continued to be the biggest market segment in the first two months of the year, rising to 594,059 registrations -- for a 35.2 percent market share.

That outpaced both petrol and diesel models, with market shares of 29.1 percent and 9.7 percent in February.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 March 2025

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 March 2025

2 hours ago
 Mansour bin Zayed receives UAE citizens at his pal ..

Mansour bin Zayed receives UAE citizens at his palace's Al Barza Majlis

8 hours ago
 Ajman leases hit AED4.9 billion in 2024, up 50%

Ajman leases hit AED4.9 billion in 2024, up 50%

8 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid attends GDMO’s annual Ramada ..

Mohammed bin Rashid attends GDMO’s annual Ramadan media gathering

9 hours ago
 Sharjah CP chairs meeting of Police Academy Board

Sharjah CP chairs meeting of Police Academy Board

9 hours ago
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits Suroor bin Moh ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits Suroor bin Mohammed; exchanges Ramadan greet ..

9 hours ago
 Masdar to expand Endesa Partnership in AED1.4 bill ..

Masdar to expand Endesa Partnership in AED1.4 billion renewable energy transacti ..

11 hours ago
 Bilawal calls for national consensus on countering ..

Bilawal calls for national consensus on countering terrorism

11 hours ago
 Sunny weather with scattered clouds forecast for L ..

Sunny weather with scattered clouds forecast for Lahore

11 hours ago
 China economic resilience, growth strategy continu ..

China economic resilience, growth strategy continue to draw foreign capital

11 hours ago
 Grand Suhoor in Dubai Honoring Journalists, Hosted ..

Grand Suhoor in Dubai Honoring Journalists, Hosted by Muhammad Nawaz Jadun on Ra ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From World